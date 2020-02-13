Robert J. Medeiros

Robert Joseph Medeiros, 88, died in the comfort of his Moretown home on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born in Taunton, Mass., Jan. 20, 1932, son of Joseph and Mary (Munise) Medeiros.
Bob married Wilma A. Cole (Higgins) in Taunton on March 29, 1974.
Bob attended schools in Taunton and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving two tours of duty during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the service, Bob worked several years for Reed and Barton Co., a silversmith business in Taunton.
Looking for a different vocation, Bob attended and graduated from barber school, and worked for a number of years helping his customers look their very best.
With arthritis interfering with his barbering skills, Bob went to work at the Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant, where he was first a fireman boiler operator and then a switchboard operator before he retired.
Bob was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 82 and the Portuguese-American Civic Club, both of Taunton. Bob was an avid reader and enjoyed a good poker hand while visiting the casinos, especially while he lived in Reno, Nev. He traveled throughout the United States and Europe, played golf and tennis, and enjoyed watching sports on television, particularly football, baseball and golf.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Wilma Medeiros of Moretown; his children, Robin Leonard and her partner John MacDonald of Brockton, Mass., Gloria Burke and her husband Michael of Taunton, Scott Medeiros and his wife Alice of East Taunton, and Linda Hazard and her husband Steve of Moretown; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Cormier of Taunton and Phyllis Barnaby of Las Vegas; and extended family.
A son, Ralph Medeiros, died earlier, as did a son-in-law, Daniel Leonard.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. Burial will be later at Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton.
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673, or Knights of Columbus Council 82, P.O. Box 343, Taunton, MA 02780. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.