Robert Joseph Bellerose, 81, died March 8, 2020, at his South Main Street home in Waterbury.
He was born in Highgate May 3, 1938, son of Robert J. and Rosana H. (Patenode) Bellerose. As a child. Bob was taught the Catholic faith by his very devout mother, and he developed a personal relationship with the Lord.
On May 23, 1968, Bob married Marilyn A. Durkee in Waterbury. Many will remember Bob’s great love and devotion to Marilyn. After Marilyn’s declining health made it necessary for her to move to Berlin Health & Rehab several years ago, Bob visited her and helped with her care almost every day and called to check on her every night. His concern was always for Marilyn. He said he believed he was “put on this earth in order to look after her.” When he was told he had only a few months to live, his distress was only about leaving her here without his protection. He declared, “If I can, I’ll be back — my spirit.”
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. Bob was interested in public affairs and wrote letters to the editor. He and Marilyn attended political events and Bob made his views known to elected officials.
Bob will be buried at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Church in Waterbury on Saturday, March 28, at 4 p.m. Sympathy cards may be sent to Marilyn Bellerose at Berlin Health & Rehab, 98 Hospitality Drive, Barre, VT 05641. Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences, visit perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.