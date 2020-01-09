Pauline (Tatro) Larrabee Martin, 80, of Waterbury died peacefully and in the comfort of her family at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Sunday evening, Dec. 29, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.
She was born in Morrisville Aug. 18, 1939, daughter of Mayland and Florence (Adams) Tatro.
Pauline attended grade schools in Eden, Elmore and Morrisville and was a 1957 graduate of Peoples Academy. She later continued her education, earning an associate’s degree from Community College of Vermont.
On Feb. 28, 1970, she married Kenneth Martin Sr.
Pauline was employed for 40 years at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, retiring as chief of activity therapy. She was a longtime member of Waterbury Congregational Church, sang in the church choir for many years, and was a member of Circle II.
Pauline was a well-known and gifted quilter, creating more than 100 quilts for relatives and friends. Her one-of-a-kind creations were very successful raffle fundraisers at the annual Circle II Christmas Craft Sale.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and traveling. She will be remembered for her kindness, giving spirit, friendship and the devotion she shared with her entire family.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Martin Sr. of Waterbury; her children, Brian Larrabee and wife Rhonda of Waterbury, Jerry Larrabee and his husband Gerardo Garcia Almada of Albuquerque, N.M., Kenneth Martin Jr. of Waitsfield, Joanne Martin of Burlington, and Kevin Martin and his fiancée Sue Bevins of Burlington; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lloyd Tatro of Hastings, Neb., and Rollie Tatro and Bing (William) Tatro, both of Las Vegas; her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Trask and her husband Francis of Waterbury; her longtime friend Virginia “Ginny” Martin of Waterbury Center; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
Her first husband, Robert Larrabee, died earlier, as did a daughter-in-law, Joanne Martin, and four brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, Merrill and Paul.
A service celebrating the life of Pauline Martin will be held at Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St., on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception in the church dining room.
Donations in her memory would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (cvhhh.org), or Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676.
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.