Lucille Neill, 86, lifelong resident of Waitsfield who most recently was at Mayo Residential Care in Northfield, died peacefully in the company of her son and daughter the evening of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Central Vermont Medical Center.
She was born in Waitsfield Oct. 5, 1933, one of eight children of Harry and Shirley (Corliss) Palmer. She was raised on a farm in Waitsfield — a farm that remains in the family to this day.
Lucy attended the former Putnam Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Bennington and became a licensed practical nurse.
She married Donald H. Neill on May 18, 1957, in Waitsfield, which made her the wife of a farmer as well as the daughter of one. She stopped formally working as a nurse after the birth of her children but was the unofficial nurse to many in town who would call upon her for help. She cared for her mother-in-law, her mother and her husband through their long-term illnesses.
She worked hard all of her life and side-by-side with Don on the farm. She routinely helped her father-in-law with milking the cows when Don was on the “egg route” every Wednesday. She helped hay; gathered, washed and graded eggs; drove tractor; fed two families with one massive vegetable garden; and enjoyed her flower gardens as well.
She later worked side-by-side with Don when he worked at the Waitsfield Elementary School doing maintenance and as bus driver. She rode the bus and aided in monitoring behavior for the safety and security of all of the children, and they were both remembered very fondly by former students.
She loved to cook and to bake. It was not uncommon for her children to return home from school to smell bread baking, and for the counters to be laden with cookies, pies, doughnuts and more.
Lucy loved country-western music and to sing. She taught her children old songs, and in her last years, she entertained and sparked warm memories of fellow residents at Mayo, often inciting an impromptu sing-along. She was well loved by her community and known for her sense of humor, which was a constant thread throughout her life. She was a member of the Waitsfield United Church of Christ, where she participated in the life of the church with her baked goods, chicken pies and more.
Survivors include her son, Bryan and his wife Susan of Waitsfield and their children Shannon Neill of Fayston and Jessica Litchfield of Bakersfield; and her grandson-in-law Ian and his twin boys, Logan and Hunter, Lucy’s only great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her daughter, Deb Burbank of Berlin; grandsons Ben Burbank of Anchorage, Alaska, and Tim Burbank of Berlin; and her younger sister, Margery Bennett.
Her beloved husband, Don, died June 21, 2008. Her son-in-law Bub Burbank, one of her favorite “victims” in pranks, died in 2016.
Her siblings Carlos, Sidney and Theron died in childhood, and her brothers Corliss and Donald and a sister, Jenny (Palmer) Messer, have since died.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Waitsfield Village Cemetery, with a date and time to be announced. Donations in her memory would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673 or to Mayo Healthcare, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663 (mayohc.org/donate). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.