Lorna A. Payne, 75, of Waterbury Center, Vt., died at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was born in Randolph Feb. 23, 1944, daughter of Leonard A. and Thelma G. (Judd) Slack.
Lorna married Norman C. Perkins Sr. and later Vern Payne; both died earlier.
Lorna met Maurice Davis of Waterbury Center and they spent 16 years together until he died Jan. 27, 2019.
Lorna was a 1962 graduate of Randolph High School. Following her marriage to Norman Perkins Sr., Lorna was busy and happy raising her family and as a homemaker. She later was employed in housekeeping at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph and provided janitorial services to her church, St. John’s Episcopal.
Lorna moved to Hardwick after her marriage to Vern Payne. Following his passing, she made her home in Waterbury Center.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, playing dominoes, working on a variety of puzzles and playing cards with her friends. More recently, Lorna attended the Waterbury Center Community Church and was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Survivors include her son, Norman C. Perkins Jr. of Richmond, and extended family. A daughter, Annette T. Perkins, died earlier, as did a brother, William Slack.
Graveside services will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph in spring; the date and time will be announced.
Donations in memory of Lorna would be appreciated to a humane society of one’s choice. Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family.
