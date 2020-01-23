Linda L. Hoyt, 71, died peacefully at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born in Barre March 25, 1948, daughter of Guy M. and Hesta M. (Nelson) Livingston. On Nov. 18, 1967, she married Pearl B. Hoyt in Waitsfield.
Linda was a member of the first graduating class from Harwood Union High School in Duxbury in 1967. As a young woman, she worked as a machine operator for several years at GW Plastics in Randolph. She then worked for the Central Vermont Community Action Council in the Head Start program, and later in housekeeping at the Powderhound Inn and Condos as well as several other Mad River Valley lodges. More recently she was happy and busy as a homemaker.
Linda was a longtime dispatcher for the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service and in her leisure time she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Pearl B. Hoyt of Graniteville; their children, Tina Darrow and her husband James of Fayston, Hesta Hoyt and her companion John Hathaway of Groton, and Bentley Hoyt of Barre; two grandchildren, Kayla Darrow and Niklaus Hathaway; a sister, Paula Livingston of Fayston; two brothers, Michael Livingston and his wife Delora of Randolph, and Patrick Livingston of Fayston; and extended family.
A son, Guy E. Hoyt, died June 5, 1990.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Irasville Cemetery in Waitsfield; the date and time will be announced. Donations in her memory would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673.
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.