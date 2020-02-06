Kevin J. Draper, 65, a former resident of Waterbury Center, died unexpectedly in the afternoon of Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born Sept. 6, 1954, son of Edward and Helen Draper. He lived the first years of his life in Richford. The entire family moved to Middlebury in the summer of 1960, Kevin graduated from Middlebury Union High School in 1972 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. He always liked to cook, and became a Navy cook. He enjoyed his years in the Navy, as he had the opportunity to explore parts of the world he had only read about.
When he left the Navy, Kevin went to Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island and trained to be a chef. He worked as a chef in a couple of places in southern New England, then returned to Vermont to settle down.
He lived in Waterbury Center for years and was a chef at several local restaurants. He and his wife adopted a son from Russia. After his divorce, he moved back to the Middlebury area, where he had lived for about 10 years.
Kevin always loved to cook, and even when he was no longer able to work full-time, he could be found cooking at the American Legion and the VFW in Middlebury. They became like a second family to him in recent years.
Survivors include his son, Sergei; his brother and sister, Stephen Draper of Middlebury and Nancy Foster of Weybridge; his brother-in-law, Robert Foster; four nieces, Heather Foster-Provencher, Jennifer Foster, Robin Foster Cole and Melissa Bush; and his ex-wife, Janet Gordon.
A sister, Carole Draper, died earlier.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at the American Legion in Middlebury on Friday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevin Draper’s memory may be made to the Middlebury American Legion, 49 Wilson Road, Middlebury, VT 05753.