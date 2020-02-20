Judith A. Davis

Judith A. “Judy” Davis, 42, died at her home in Barre City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Born in Burlington on Dec. 6, 1977, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Judith A. (Riggs) Fisher. Judy was previously married to the late Howard Davis.
Judy was a 1996 graduate of Burlington High School and continued her education, becoming a licensed nursing assistant. She was employed for several years at the Starr Farm Nursing Center in Burlington.
Judy was a longtime member of the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post Auxiliary, Unit 59 of Waterbury. For many years she enjoyed keeping a daily diary of her life’s events and adventures hoping to one day publish a book of her life story.
Judy is survived by her sister, Cheryl Jacobs and her husband Jeremy of Washington; her aunt, Cheryl Dow and her husband Randy Dow, Sr. of Moretown, and their children, Miranda Bednar and Randy Dow, Jr.; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be celebrated from the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at St. Leo’s Parish Hall in Waterbury. Later inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duxbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Area Food Shelf, 57 South Main Street, #3, Waterbury, VT 05676. To send online condolences visit perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.