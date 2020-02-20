Jeffrey J. Minkiewicz

Jeffrey Joseph Minkiewicz, 66, of Fayston died Feb. 8, 2020, after a brief but fierce battle with brain cancer.
Jeff was born in Stamford, Conn., Sept. 12, 1953, son of Joseph and Beatrice (Simonelli) Minkiewicz, and graduated from Stamford Catholic High School and St. Michael’s College in Vermont.
After college, he moved to the Mad River Valley, where he met his wife, Carol (Hardy). They bought a house, married in 1993, and shared 30 great years together.
Jeff loved music, playing the guitar and cooking. He loved sports, starting with Pop Warner football, and played football for Stamford Catholic High School.
In the valley, he skied and played softball and tennis.
His career in hardwood flooring took its toll on his knees, so he became a golf enthusiast. Jeff also had a lifelong passion for cards and he dearly missed his weekly poker games when he couldn’t get there.
Jeff was a competitor. He liked to win and always said, “Luck has nothing to do with it.” Jeff did know, however, that he was very lucky to have the loving family and many friends that he had, and was very grateful.
His father, Joe, died earlier.
Survivors include his wife, Carol, of Fayston and his mother Beatrice, his sister Lynn Gold and her husband Dave, and his nephew Thomas Vozzella and his wife Rose, all of Stamford.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held in Vermont in the springtime. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service. Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.