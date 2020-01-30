Helen R. Utton, 84, of Moretown died peacefully in the comfort of her family at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, 2020.
She was born in Moretown March 29, 1935, daughter of Elwin and Rose (Boyce) Eastman.
On Valentines Day 1954, she married Cedric Utton in Waterbury.
Helen attended the Rock Bridge School in Moretown and Waterbury High School. As a young woman, Helen was a housewife’s helper for the Willis and Eva Breen family in Waterbury and did housekeeping for several families in the Montpelier area.
From 1969 until her retirement in 1999, Helen provided child care for many area families from her home, a vocation she thoroughly enjoyed. In addition, she worked for two years (the summers of 1986 and 1987) for Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation as an assistant park ranger.
A woman of great faith, Helen was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury. She was also a member of the Green Mountain Roamers Snowmobile Club, the Worcester Rangers Snowmobile Club and the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers. In her leisure time, she enjoyed camping, traveling, snowmobiling, researching family genealogy, and collecting salt and pepper shakers and Care Bears.
Helen was a longtime supporter and avid fan of the Harwood Union High School sports teams and the Vermont Mountaineers baseball team.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Cedric Utton of Moretown; their children, Harry Utton and wife Sarah of Moretown, Daniel Utton of Moretown, Coleen Baker and husband Tony of Barre, Candy Mansfield and husband Paul of Peetz, Colo., and Diana Commo and husband Buffer of Warren; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Eastman of Waterbury; and extended family.
Two grandsons, Xavier and Dylan, died earlier.
Calling hours were held Monday at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. The funeral was Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, followed by a reception in the church dining room.
Donations in memory of Helen Utton would be appreciated to Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 214, Waterbury, VT 05676 or to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677 (waterburyambulance.org). To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com.