Glenda Ann Ramey, 82, of Waterbury Center died peacefully on Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Birchwood Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Burlington after an extended battle with diabetes and dementia.
She was born in Tinmouth, Vt., Sept. 1, 1937, daughter of Marshall and Rose E. (Dubeau) Frederick, and graduated from Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester and cosmetology school in Albany, N.Y. A chance meeting in a restaurant in Manchester, Vt., sparked the beginning of a lifelong partnership with Milford Ramey. They wed Oct. 7, 1961, in Manchester.
After her marriage, Glenda was happy and busy raising her children and being a homemaker. She later used her training as a cosmetologist and opened her own business, the Center Beauty Shop, which she operated from 1982 until her retirement in 2016.
Near the end of career, she plied her hairdressing skills to brighten the day for people who were homebound or in nursing homes.
Glenda was active in several organizations, including Waterbury Grange 237 and Emerald Rebekah Lodge 33, and she was a longtime Girl Scout leader. In her leisure time, she enjoyed genealogy, camping throughout the Green Mountain State and gardening, both flower and vegetable.
She is fondly remembered for the devotion, support, love and affection she had for her family.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Milford Ramey of Waterbury Center; their children, Bindy Kirk and husband Wendall of Waterbury Center, and Scott Ramey and wife Kristin of Southington, Conn.; six grandchildren, Christopher Martin, Katie Martin, Samantha Ramey, Griffin Ramey, Amber Ramey and Bradley Jodoin Jr.; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
A daughter, Joann “Jodi” Jodoin, died earlier, as did two grandchildren, Gregory Martin and Jenson Ramey, and three sisters, Beverly Comar, Madeline Secoy and Barbara Dubeau.
A service celebrating the life of Glenda Ramey will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, 56 S. Main St., Waterbury, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the church dining room.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenda Ramey’s memory would be appreciated to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677 (waterburyambulance.org).
