Frederick C. Hartwell Sr.

Frederick Charles Hartwell Sr., 96, died peacefully at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville on Jan. 20, 2020.
Fred was born Dec. 20, 1923, in Springfield, Mass. Son of Dorothy Gould Mitchell and Earl D. Hartwell. His older brother, Harry “Bud” Deane Hartwell, died Jan. 29, 2012, in Olympia, Wash. His sister, Alice Godfrey, 98, lives at the Homestead at Pillsbury Senior Community in St. Albans.
Fred and Bud spent much time in their younger years on their grandparents’ farm in Buckland, Mass. Fred enjoyed telling stories about apple picking in the orchards. He learned to ski at a young age. Fred recalled that Mr. Duemler from the neighborhood — his future wife’s father — put metal edges on the kids’ skis, and they practiced in their backyards.
Fred’s father did not know how to ski, but was supportive of Fred’s devotion to the sport and took him to different locations to practice. Fred’s passion for skiing led to many victories on his high school team.
On Feb. 17, 1943, Fred enlisted in the Army. He served in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II, training at Camp Hale in Colorado with the 86th Infantry Regiment. In July 1943, Fred was transferred to the 10th. He received specialized training at Camp McCoy, then returned to Camp Hale as an instructor. Later in 1944, he was transferred to the 86th A, where he remained for the rest of the war.
As a member of the 86th, Fred was among the first deployed to Italy. He did recon for the battle at Riva Ridge, fought in the Apennine Mountains. He received a Bronze Star for heroic achievement in combat for his actions on April 20, 1945, during the Po Valley battle.
These were difficult times to talk about, and only in the last 10 years did Fred begin to let out some of the stories and details.
In 1946, upon returning from the war, Fred moved to North Conway, N.H., to be close to his 10th Mountain Division friends. He was one of the first ski instructors at Cranmore, and taught for Hannes Schneider.
In January 1947, Fred and fellow instructor Milt Porter passed their alpine ski teaching certification exam at Pico Peak in Vermont. This was the first U.S. Eastern Amateur Ski Association exam after a wartime lapse of five years. Hannes Schneider was the official representative of the ski teachers committee.
In the 1940s and ’50s, Fred taught skiing during the day and tended bar at night at the Oxen Yoke Inn — the place all the skiers gathered for après-ski.
While working as a guide at Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington, Fred stayed with the Joe Dodge family at Pinkham Notch; fun days were skiing over the headwall with Ann and Brooks Dodge.
In 1945, Fred’s childhood neighbor and friend Jane Duemler moved to North Conway. She began teaching at Cranmore after serving in the Marines during World War II. Jane and Fred had corresponded during the war, and resumed their relationship upon his return.
On April 2, 1948, Jane and Fred married at the top of Cranmore Mountain. The attire was ski clothing, and Jane and Fred knitted each other the ski sweaters that became their wedding apparel. In retrospect, Fred admitted getting some help from women who frequented the Oxen Yoke. Jane got ready in the Gibson cabin, which still stands at the top of Cranmore. Hannes Schneider gave Jane away, and they walked under an arch of ski poles while guests hummed the Wedding March.
The plan was for the entire wedding party to ski to down the mountain, but rain prevented that.
Jane and Fred celebrated their passion for skiing with a champagne toast during the first snowfall each year.
Fred started the Fred Hartwell Building Co., where many of his crew were ski instructors from the 10th Mountain Division, and later Jane and Fred started Country Squire Real Estate. A daughter, Heidi, was born in 1951; a son, Chip, followed in 1953.
Jane died in 1964, and her sister Ellie moved to New Hampshire to help the family.
In 1981, Fred married Sue Magee Smith. They enjoyed 20 years of marriage and many years of travel. Among their destinations were China, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and St. Anton, Austria, to visit the Schneiders. Sue died Feb. 18, 2001, after a long battle with cancer.
Fred was very active and creative. He played tennis and loved cross-country skiing. Alpine skiing was his No. 1 passion, but in the summer it became golf. He was a member of North Conway Country Club for years, and was proud that Bill Levy contracted with him to build the back nine holes of the course.
As Fred grew older and stopped building houses, he found other building projects. He made amazing Nantucket Lightship baskets, and built three very large, three-story Nantucket dollhouses (electrified and wallpapered) with tiny shingles and Nantucket red trim for the granddaughters of each family. He also made grandfather clocks, cradles, log furniture and punched-tin lanterns.
Fred was part of the Remote Control airplane flying club in Conway. He enjoyed building planes and flying behind Kennett High School with other club members. They would eventually crash and had to be rebuilt so he could fly them again. When something broke, whether it be a remote-control plane or a household item, Fred used his ingenuity to fix the problem. An airplane that landed in the Saco River just meant that you had to get a fly rod and cast out to bring it back to shore.
In his 80s, Fred took up turning wood on the lathe. At age 90, he bought himself a new lathe. He was the ultimate craftsman.
In 2019, Fred was inducted into the Cranmore Snowsports Hall of Fame. He was able to attend and accept the award.
In November 2019, he was interviewed and filmed by the Blue Danube Media crew (thanks to Marcus Knaus and Alessandra Ravanelli) from the Arlberg region of Austria for an upcoming documentary featuring the life of Hannes Schneider and his influence on skiing all over the world.
During the last years of Fred’s life, he lived at The Manor in Morrisville near his daughter, Heidi. He was cared for by Dr. David Bisbee, and the two found a bond with their artistic and woodworking skills. The family thanks Dr. Bisbee and the wonderful staff at The Manor.
Survivors include his daughter, Heidi, of Waterbury and her significant other Bill Phelan; granddaughter Samantha Brody and great-granddaughter Autumn of Taos, N.M.; granddaughters Mamie Phelan of Truckee, Calif., and Abbie Phelan Rolph (Greg) of Melrose, Mass.; nieces and nephews, including Caroline Godfrey Brown (Wayne) of Westford, Vt., Martha Godfrey Burns (Peter and Iris) of East Fairfield, Vt., Robert Godfrey (Ilse) of Southampton, Mass., and Judy Godfrey of Wilbraham, Mass.; his son, Frederick Jr. (Corey) of North Conway, N.H., grandson Ian Hartwell (Kerri) and great-grandson Jaxon of Sandwich, N.H.; brother-in-law Virgil Duemler (Dianna) of Lovell, Maine, and his daughters Michele and Kristin; and a nephew, Karl Bussier of Fryeburg, Maine.
Fred’s stepfamily includes Graham Smith (Barbara) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and their children Caitlin, Jillian and Ted; and Kate Roden (Jeffrey) of Jackson, N.H., and their children Amy (Jon) and Tim.
No services are planned at this time.
If you are a fan of that first sky filled with beautiful white snowflakes in the fall, and begin wondering when you will take your first ski turns for the year, please take a moment and join in the tradition of a champagne toast to celebrate Fred, Jane and all the pioneers in the sport of skiing who passed down the excitement and joy of carving turns on those powdery slopes.