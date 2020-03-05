Elizabeth M. Durand

Elizabeth M. “Betty” Durand, 55, of Witham Road, Moretown, died at her home Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, with her family at her bedside.
She was born in Burlington May 31, 1964, daughter of Mickey (Barron) and Howard Durand Sr., attended elementary school in central Vermont and graduated from Harwood Union High School in 1982.
After graduation, she made her home in Moretown.
Betty was employed by Upper Valley Services for over 28 years as day support, helping take care of people. She also volunteered her time with the local senior center, donated money to the local fire and police departments, supported the mission of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and was a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed scrapbooking, playing bingo, listening to music (especially Elvis), camping, cooking and baking. Most of all, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her lifelong partner, Danny Chamberlin of Moretown; her son Tim Durand and his partner Carol Ann Labbe of Moretown; her daughters Betty Ann Durand and her partner Travis Lowe, and Kim Durand and her partner Colby Cubit, all of Duxbury; her grandchildren, Caleb Durand, Sophia Durand, Cadence Lowe, Hadley Lowe, Piper Durand and Cora Durand; her siblings, Donna Morris of Montpelier, David Koester and his wife Kathy of Bolton, and Bob Durand and his lifelong friend Lynn of Moretown; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her parents, Howard J. Durand Sr. and Mickey Durand died earlier, as did her sisters Abigail Whitaker and Amy Durand, her brother Raymond Durand, and her brother-in-law Robert Morris.
Friends may call Friday, March 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Entombment will be in the Hooker and Whitcomb Vault, awaiting burial at Maplewood Cemetery in Huntington. For a memorial guestbook, visit hookerwhitcomb.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St., Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401.