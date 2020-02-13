A service celebrating the life of Donald R. McCain III, 84, of Waterbury Center, who died Jan. 16, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, will be held Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St. A reception will follow in the church dining room. Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Minimum wage boost to $12.55 passes House
- Unusual way to evaluate Wrend
- SBPD arrests former cop for domestic abuse
- Gables Inn: Age is no guarantee of survival
- Lawyer still seeking to hide records in Edwards’ case
- Committee forms to contest school $209.6 million proposal
- Stowe traffic paralysis: Is there any solution?
- Waterbury looks to preserve character
- Lamoille County Superior Court
- Morristown Police Department statistics Jan. 24-30
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletter delivers the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsrooms!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.