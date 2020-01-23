Donald R. McCain III, of Waterbury Center died in the comfort of his family on Thursday evening, Jan. 16, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born Dec. 27, 1935, son of Constance (Marinos) and Donald R. McCain Jr. On Oct. 28, 1955, Don married Gail McMullen in Allentown, Pa.
Don attended Bucknell University and the University of Bridgeport. Don’s entrepreneurial spirit took over in the 1960s when he co-founded The Audio Den in New Haven Conn., which he operated for several years.
Wanting to escape the city life, Don and Gail moved to Waterbury Center in 1970, where they purchased the former May Farm property on Route 100, renovated the barn and opened the 1836 Shop, an antique and gift store. They expanded in 1977, developing the 1836 Cabins business, which provided cozy guest cottages as an alternative to hotel rooms for tourists visiting the area.
Don capped off his entrepreneurial vision by developing Gardenworld, a greenhouse and landscape nursery business. In 2007, Don and Gail sold the last of their businesses and retired.
An avid woodworker, Don was in perpetual motion, constantly busy and working. When forced to take a break or a vacation, he enjoyed a good sci-fi book and time on the Jersey Shore with his sister Sharon.
Don was a member of Winooski Masonic Lodge 49 and was a founding member of the former Waterbury Tourism Council.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Gail McCain of Stowe; their children, Brig McCain of Waterbury Center, and Gunner McCain and his wife Mona of Waterbury Center; his grandchildren, George Jr. and his wife Caitlin, Lucas, Ryan, Adam, Kenzie and her husband David Rhoden, and Caitlyn; his great-grandchildren, Adeline, Gunner, Finley and Harper; his brother, Preston McCain and his wife Kathy of Lewes, Del.; his sister, Sharon Cascio of Stratford, Conn.; and extended family.
A son, Donald R. McCain IV, died Nov. 8, 2002.
A service celebrating the life of Donald McCain will be held at the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St., on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the church dining room. Don enjoyed vibrant colors — his favorite was red — and the family invites colorful attire at the service.
For those who wish, donations in his memory may be made to the Waterbury Area Food Shelf, 57 S. Main St., Suite 3, Waterbury, VT 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.