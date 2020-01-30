Diana J. Champagne, 78, of Sevierville, Tenn., died in her sleep, and in the comfort of her home and family, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She had been in declining health for the past few years.
She was born in Waterbury June 3, 1941, daughter of Michael and Evelyn (Moulton) Frasier. Diana married Gene Champagne on Feb. 10, 1962, in Waterbury. Gene died April 19, 2006.
Diana graduated from Waterbury High School in 1959. She was a homemaker and, once her children were grown, worked for several years at Video King in Waterbury.
Diana is remembered for enjoying the simple pleasures of being with family, walks along the ocean beach, birdwatching, and her love of animals and all things nature. She was always curious and willing to learn new things.
She loved time spent with family and friends. When her children had grown and moved away, she and Gene packed up and moved to Florida to be closer to them and their grandchild. In 2006, she moved with her daughter and son-in-law to Tennessee, where the door was always open for visits from family and friends, and they could always count on a lesson of the local history and lore. Although she moved with apparent ease from one locale to another, she always referred to Vermont as her home
Survivors include her children, Larry S. Champagne of West Newbury, Vt., Rick Champagne of Mary Esther, Fla., and Kelly Aldrich and husband Scott of Sevierville, Tenn.; one grandson, Kyle Champagne; two brothers, Robert Frasier and wife Lucy of Colchester, and Larry Frasier of Waterbury; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
A brother, Michael D. Frasier, died in 2003.
A private ceremony for Diana will be held at a later date in Vermont. Donations in her memory may be made to Caris Healthcare, 1124 Fox Meadows Blvd., Sevierville, TN 37862.
Correspondence can be sent to Kelly Aldrich, 635 Lewelling Road, Sevierville, TN 37862-4703. Cremation services were provided by Alder Funeral Home in Morristown, Tenn.