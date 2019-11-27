David John Byers, 60, of Fairfax died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, with his loving wife by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 4, 1959, in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, son of John and Dorothy (Hagberg) Byers. He was raised in Essex Center, graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1977, and attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
On Aug. 23, 1986, he married Debbie Cox in Fairfax.
David worked for Flanders Lumber for many years before starting his own company, Byers Construction. Over the years, he built, renovated and remodeled homes, and had many loyal customers. The many repeat customers were a testament to the quality of his work.
David was an avid Red Sox, Bruins and Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed watching and attending games with family and friends. Together with Debbie, he loved traveling, kayaking, golfing, swimming in the pool, and working in the woods on their property. He enjoyed hunting at Big Maple Lodge with Joe, Ryan, and Andy.
Most recently, he enjoyed renovating Mid Mountain Lodge, a ski retreat in Montgomery, with Debbie, Kenny and Jaye. Just being with his nephews and niece gave him great joy.
David was a man of the highest integrity. He was honest, fair, kind, loyal and loving.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Byers of Fairfax; his sisters, Jo-Ann Byers of Grand Isle, and Judy Spittle and husband Joe of Duxbury, and their children, Ben Spittle and girlfriend Kirsten Hadwen, Ryan Spittle, and Haley Spittle and boyfriend Dan Errico; and his brother-in-law, Bill Cox and wife Linda of Essex and Bill’s sons Josh Cox and fiancé Sabrina and their daughter Gwen, and Griffin Cox.
His mother died in 2001, his father in 2005, his mother-in-law Virginia in 2015, his father-in-law Edward Cox Jr. in 2001 and his brother-in-law Mike Cox in 1979.
Donations in David’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495; to Fairfax Rescue, P.O. Box 428, Fairfax, VT 05454; or to the American Red Cross, 32 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.
David’s family thanks the staff at Northwestern Medical Center, Champlain Valley Hematology and Oncology, and the Radiation and Oncology Department at UVM Medical Center for the love, care and concern that they had for David.
Calling hours were held Nov. 1 at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
A celebration of David’s life will be held in the summer of 2020.
To send online condolences: minorfh.com.