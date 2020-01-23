David H. LaVanway

David H. “Charlie” LaVanway, 74, of Morrisville died peacefully at his daughter’s home on Jan. 15, 2020.
He was born in Montpelier Feb. 17, 1945, son of Henry and Joyce (Berry) LaVanway. He lived in many Vermont towns growing up, and graduated from Stowe High School in 1964.
Charlie loved reading, gardening (especially vegetables), visiting with his neighbors, visiting old cemeteries, traveling on old back roads, and hunting and fishing in his early years.
Before retiring, Charlie worked for the Stowe Highway Department for 29 and a half years. Before that, he had worked for the state Forest and Parks Department and local contractors, and logging with his father.
Charlie is survived by three daughters, Carole LaVanway of Stowe, Melinda LaVanway of Cambridge and Chrystal Lemieux of North Hyde Park; four grandchildren, Michael LaBree of Wolcott, Abbey Casavant of Stowe, Markus Lemieux of North Hyde Park and Zaivier LaVanway of Cambridge; two sisters, Susan (LaVanway) Szewczyk and husband Raymond of Gaylord, Mich., and Marion Kidder and husband Benjamin of Waterbury Center; two brothers, Kenneth LaVanway of Berlin, Vt., and Bruce LaVanway of Wailuku, Hawaii, and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, Henry and Joyce LaVanway, died earlier, as did two brothers, Robert LaVanway and John LaVanway, and one sister, Mary LaVanway.
A graveside service is planned in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 (www.lhha.org), as his family could not have granted Charlie’s wishes without the organization.
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.