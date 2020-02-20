David Draycott Barash, 64, of Waterbury Center, died peacefully at his home on Feb. 11, 2020.
David was born on Dec. 30, 1955 in Doylestown, Pa., the son of Theodore and Elise Ludeke Barash.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Juliet Barash; two children, Molly and Cole; daughter-in-law, Alix; and granddaughter, Iya Willow. Additional survivors include his siblings, Phoebe, Timothy and Mahlon, as well as many other close family members, friends and business colleagues.
So many people were touched by David in so many ways. He was an incredibly loving, optimistic and hardworking human being.
Throughout David’s life, he devoted his work toward helping others and growing small businesses in an environmentally conscious and socially responsible manner. Those included Shelburne Farms, Ben and Jerry’s, Burton Snowboards, Autumn Harp, Vermont Energy Investment Corporation and Brimstone Consulting.
He was an avid lover of nature and active supporter of land conservation efforts. In his free time, he much enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking throughout the Green Mountains, reading the New York Times by either the woodstove or in a hammock.
A celebration of life for David will be held in the barn at Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center in Huntington, Vt., on Feb. 28, 2020. Pre-gathering begins at 1 p.m. Remarks begin at 2 p.m.
Please RSVP: barash.phoebe@gmail.com.
Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary visit perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.