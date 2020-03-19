Dana J. Wildes, 71, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born March 30, 1948, at Copley Hospital, son of James W. and Mildred (Smith) Wildes. He married Doris Potvin on July 12, 1969.
Dana attended Johnson State College and the University of Vermont, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in econometrics. Upon graduation from college, Dana was offered a job with a finance and banking company on Wall Street in New York City. He declined the job because he thought the quality of life in Morrisville and Vermont was more suited to his idea as a place to work and raise a family.
He lived in Vermont his entire life and served the Morrisville community in many ways. He was a vocal proponent of rural Vermont, and regularly provided his views to elected officials about local and state policy and regulations around economic development, job creation, health care and innovation.
Dana was president of the Country Garden and Home Center Inc. in Morrisville. He started the business with his wife, Doris, in 1976, specializing as a garden nursery in the first few years of operation. Dana and Doris managed the Country Home Center until their retirement in 2016.
He was a member of the Eastern Retail Hardware Association and a member of its board of directors from 1985 to 1995, and was president of the board in 1994-95.
In 1992, Dana joined the board of directors for the Lamoille Economic Development Corp. and was president from 1998 to 2000.
In 2004, Dana was elected a trustee of the village of Morrisville and of Morrisville Water & Light, serving until 2017. Dana was uniquely qualified for the demands of the role, with his background in business finance and strategy, power grid design and distribution, and knowledge about large infrastructure and construction projects.
In 2006, Dana joined the board of trustees of Copley Health Systems Inc. and served three consecutive three-year terms. He served on several committees, including governance and strategic planning, and was chair of the finance committee. In 2010, he served as secretary of the Copley board of trustees and then was board chair for two years, 2012-13. He played a key leadership role in Copley’s emergency department renovation project and planning for the new surgical center. After retiring, Dana continued to be involved, sitting on an ad hoc committee for the health center building and checking in regularly on his community hospital.
Before establishing his own business, Dana worked for the Vermont Electric Co-op in Johnson from 1966 to 1976.
Dana served in the Vermont Army National Guard from 1966 to 1973, as an armor crewman in Company C, 1st Battalion, 172nd Armor Group, assigned to Morrisville.
Dana had a lifelong passion for golf and was on the Copley Country Club board in the 1970s.
Dana was involved in all aspects of site selection, layout and design for the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury and from 1998 to 2001 was responsible for managing construction of the club’s building facilities. He was a member of the board of directors from 1996 to 2004 and was president in 2003-04.
Dana was an instructor for many years with Morrisville/Hyde Park after-school ski program. Dana was also junior varsity boys soccer coach for several years at Peoples Academy.
He spent many years supporting his children in whatever endeavor they chose — watching countless hours of soccer, basketball and ski racing. Dana enjoyed family ski trips and spent many years watching his grandson, Spencer, play soccer. He also loved bringing his granddaughter Morgan to her horseback riding lessons and caring for granddaughter Evie on her school breaks.
Survivors include includes Doris, his wife of 50 years; daughter Kristie and husband Ron; son Ryan and wife Patricia; three grandchildren, Morgan, Spencer and Evie; and Dana’s sister Donna.
A service and reception will be planned for Dana in spring and will be published in the newspaper. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dana's memory to Copley Hospital
