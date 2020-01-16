Cindy A. Hohman, 75, of Waterbury died in the comfort of her family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2020.
She was born in Montpelier Feb. 4, 1944, daughter of Frederick and Dorothy (George) Blackinton, and attended Waterbury High School.
On April 18, 1986, she married William “Butch” Hohman in Waterbury Center.
Cindy served in a number of positions within the Waterbury Community. As a young woman, Cindy waitressed at the former Feedbag Restaurant and later was employed as an administrative assistant, first at the Waterbury Village Police Department, and then at National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier.
Social, effervescent and quick-witted, Cindy fit right in working in the pharmacy at Vincent’s in Waterbury. With a heart of gold and a caring spirit, she enjoyed working as a caregiver at the former Squier House in Waterbury and more recently as a personal home-care provider for several folks in the Waterbury area.
She is fondly remembered for her affinity to collect all things dolphins, her enjoyment of swimming and spending time at the ocean, and her love for animals.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, William “Butch” Hohman of Waterbury; her children, Misty Griffith and husband Todd of Duxbury, Jada Quintin and husband Ansel of Barre, and Kristie Wimble and husband David of Waitsfield; her grandchildren, Timothy Griffith, Taylor Quintin, Kaitlyn Wimble and Hunter Wimble; her great-grandchild, Skylar; her sister, Janet Ainsworth and husband Ralph of Waterbury; her canine best friend, Shawnia; and extended family. A grandson, Todd Griffith II, died earlier, as did a sister, Mary Farnsworth.
Friends may call at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Private burial will be in the spring at Hope Cemetery in Waterbury.
Donations in her memory would be appreciated to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 (centralvermonthumane.org). To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.