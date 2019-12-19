Beverly G. Williamson

Beverly G. “Peggy” Williamson, 81, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
She was born in Warren March 3, 1938, daughter of Holly C. and Freda A. (Spreadbury) Greenslit.
On March 27, 1976, she married James D. Williamson in Fayston.
Peggy was a 1956 graduate of Waitsfield High School. As a young woman, she moved to Massachusetts with her sister Carrie and worked at the Baystate Abrasives Co., then returned to the Mad River Valley and worked at several local restaurants and lodges.
In the late 1960s, she went to work at Mehuron’s Supermarket as a cashier for 10 years and then was employed as teller at the Chittenden Bank in Waitsfield.
In 1982, she and her husband, James, moved to Woodstock, where she worked first as a home-care provider and later for Maplefields Convenience Store, a job she loved, and they loved her.
In 2005, she moved back to central Vermont to live with her daughter Vicki and was employed at the Squier House in Waterbury, where she truly enjoyed preparing meals for the many residents. Most recently, she was living in Barre with her daughter, Vanessa.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, vegetable gardening, was an avid reader and Facebook follower, and took great pleasure in painting, doing a variety of craft projects and collecting teddy bears. Peggy loved all animals, particularly her fur “grandbabies.”
Survivors include her husband, James, of Northfield; two daughters, Vicki Brooker of Duxbury and Vanessa Daudelin and husband Wayne of Barre; two grandsons, Edward “Fred” Johnson of San Francisco and Brian Johnson of Waterbury; one great-granddaughter, Isobel Hubbard of Sonoma, Calif., and San Francisco; and extended family.
A sister, Carolynn Warren, and two brothers, Alvin “Bill” Greenslit and George “Pete” Greenslit, died earlier.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Warren Village Cemetery, at a time and date to be announced. Donations in her memory would be appreciated to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 (centralvermonthumane.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.