Audrey Doris Scribner Marshia, 79, of Morrisville died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Barre Gardens in Barre.
She was born in Johnson Dec. 17, 1940, daughter of Rupert Scribner and Doris Fleming Scribner. Audrey married Stanley Marshia in February 1958 at the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park.
Audrey worked as a dietitian at the Dumont Nursing Home for 17 years. She was a life member and past president of the Morrisville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9653 Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Stanley Marshia; their children, Clayton Marshia and husband Ralph Simmons of Waterbury, Susan Carminati and husband Ted of Duxbury, Brian Marshia Sr. and wife Mary of Hyde Park, and Stanley Marshia Jr. and wife Carrie of Waterbury; her grandchildren, Brian Jr., Denna, Melissa, Crystal and Thia; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her brothers, Reginald Scribner and wife Marge of Rutland and Edward Scribner and wife Susan of Alaska; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A sister, Lucille Taylor, and two brothers, Stanley Scribner Sr. and Roger Scribner, died earlier.
Friends may call Saturday, March 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille County Food Share, P.O. Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
To send online condolences: faithfh.net.