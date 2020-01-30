The Vermont Community Newspaper Group — the Waterbury Record, Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen of Morrisville — will collect nonperishable food items and monetary donations for Lamoille Community Food Share through Friday, Feb. 28.
Drop-off locations are at the News & Citizen, 92 Lower Main St., Morrisville, and the Stowe Reporter, 49 School St., Stowe. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The food wish list includes boxed meals (Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, etc.), canned items (applesauce, beans, chili, fruit, jam and jelly, meats, salmon, soups, tuna, vegetables, etc.), cereal, rice, coffee and tea, pasta and pasta sauce, and pet food. Cleaning supplies and toiletries are also appreciated.
For more information or questions, call 253-2101 or 888-2212.