This holiday season, customers at Woodstock Farmers’ Market in Waterbury Center were asked whether they’d like to “round up” at the register, with all proceeds benefitting the Waterbury Area Food Shelf.
Most people said “yes,” and during its six-week Harvest for Hunger fundraising campaign, the market raised $1,710 for the food shelf.
Harvest for Hunger has been an annual fundraising initiative at the market’s flagship store in Woodstock since 2006. The campaign was originally called Penny Power, a simple way of describing what the initiative is all about: making change with spare change.
“It’s amazing how five cents here and 10 cents there adds up over the course of a week or a month,” said market founder and owner Patrick Crowl. “Over the years we’ve been able to help our customers make a real impact in their greater community through round-up campaigns.”