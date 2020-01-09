On Monday, Jan. 13, Mad River Chorale begins rehearsal for spring concerts. Conductor Mary Jane Austin and accompanist Alison Cerutti will again lead the community chorus in learning a varied program of music to celebrate springtime.
Rehearsals are in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School, Route 100, Duxbury, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Many learning aids are provided so new singers and those who have been away from choral music for a while have solid support. Dues are charged but no one is ever turned away for lack of ability to pay. Concerts are scheduled for May 16 and 17.
Because of the MLK holiday, Harwood will not be available for the second rehearsal on Jan. 20. If you plan to sing but cannot attend on Jan. 13, call 802-496-2048 for the alternate location.
For information, visit madriverchorale.net or call 496-2048.