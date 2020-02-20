The Waterbury Senior Center, The Children’s Room, A River of Light Lantern Parade, the Music in the Alley series, and a special Waterbury Farmers Market pilot program will all receive financial grants and sponsorships from Revitalizing Waterbury.
“Our hope is that these organizations and their projects will connect people with each other in meaningful ways and promote Waterbury as a destination for visitors,” said Karen Nevin, executive director of Revitalizing Waterbury, a community development organization.
The group is giving out a total of $1,500. The River of Light Lantern Parade has become an annual tradition for families, residents and visitors.
Music in the Alley series takes place on four Friday evenings during the summer and fills the alleyway on Stowe Street with music. The Waterbury Senior Center is partnering with the Waterbury Historical Society to conduct six tours to historical sites around town, while the Children’s Room plans special field trips to visit different businesses and areas within the surrounding neighborhood.
Finally, the Waterbury Farmers Market is piloting a new children’s program called the Power of Produce Club.