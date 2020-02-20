Sons of American Legion Post 59

From left, in front of the Tim Brick Band, members of the Sons of American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury: Mike Woodard, treasurer and historian, Clement “Topo” Despault, commander, Tom Burrows, adjutant and past commander, and Scott Woodard, Legion treasurer.

 Courtesy photo

The Sons of American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury recently had a gun raffle fundraiser to support different non-profit organizations. The $3,000 raised will go to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, St. Jude Children's Hospital, American Legion programs and The National Guard Family Support Services.

Legionnaires, bartenders and Parro’s Gun Shop sold the tickets for this event.

Brett Perry from Waterbury won the Henry lever action rifle, Randy Dow Jr. won the $200 prize and Bill Goutos of Long Island, N.Y., won the $100 prize.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.