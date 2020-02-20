The Sons of American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury recently had a gun raffle fundraiser to support different non-profit organizations. The $3,000 raised will go to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, St. Jude Children's Hospital, American Legion programs and The National Guard Family Support Services.
Legionnaires, bartenders and Parro’s Gun Shop sold the tickets for this event.
Brett Perry from Waterbury won the Henry lever action rifle, Randy Dow Jr. won the $200 prize and Bill Goutos of Long Island, N.Y., won the $100 prize.