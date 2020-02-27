Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post 59 of Waterbury celebrated its 101st birthday, and the Sons of the American Legion Squad 59 celebrated its 39th birthday, on Feb. 22 at the post in Waterbury.
Legion Auxiliary President Lillian Perry hosted a roast beef dinner provided by the auxiliary. Guests included state Cmdr. Ron LaRose, Washington County Cmdr. Chris Wood, and Lucas Herring, detachment historian and district commander of the Sons of the American Legion.
Squad 59 Cmdr. Clement Topo Despault presented gifts to past squad commander Tom Burrows for his dedication and service to the squad, including a handmade hunting knife and a 4-foot teddy bear.
The post everlasting ceremony for eight members who died this year was performed by Post Cmdr. Alonzo Perry, Sergeant at Arms Charles Allen and Chaplain Ted Carminati.
Perry spoke about the aims and proposals for the post and its accomplishments so far this year. Post Adjutant Chris Wood gave out years of membership certificates, including one to David Dow for 50 years of continuous membership.