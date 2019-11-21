Harry N. Cutting American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 of Waterbury celebrated the national auxiliary’s 100th birthday Nov. 13.
Post Commander Alonzo Perry opened the event, attended by officers and dignitaries of the Legion and Auxiliary.
Unit Chaplain Betty Jones and chairperson Loleta Perry conducted the Past Presidents Parlay that honored members who died this year: Michelle Summer, Elizabeth Finlay, Elaine Hoadley, Sharon Faunce, Catherine Marshell and the 2012 unit president, Virginia Esteville.
Education chairperson Pat Sherman presented the students who won awards last year. The Americanism Essay winner was Jeswin Antony and Citizenship Essay winner was Michelina Merriman. The Outstanding Student Medallion and Certificate winner was Jeswin Antony, a student who lives in Waterbury. Conservation Camp attendees were Ava Reagan, Adison Streeter, Jack Myers and Phillip Maurice, who explained their experiences.
State Auxiliary President Corrinna Colson explained her project for this year, Honor Flight New England, and encouraged two Legionnaires to take the opportunity to go on this trip. Both wanted to go and Commander Perry will help with the applications. Through generous donations, veterans are transported to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials at no cost to them.
Jeswin Antony’s essay
“How can we address and prevent our veterans from being homeless in our communities?”
Our veterans, who are the people who protect us, should not be subject to homelessness, for what they have done for us. If we address the root cause of veteran homelessness, it can be pinpointed to extreme shortage of affordable housing, no livable income or access to health care. A large number of displaced and at-risk veterans also live with post-traumatic stress disorder, which can lead to substance abuse, compounded by a lack of social support.
To address the mental needs of our heroes, we can provide counseling and mental support for those in need. They might also be dealing with a substance problem, and that can be solved with the counseling.
To support the physical needs of our heroes, we need to help veterans achieve good physical health. Many of our veterans have been injured and wounded in combat. They might need surgery, prosthetic limbs or other physical alteration (provided by the government) to help them with movement or appearance.
We can build shelters just for veterans to help with their rehabilitation into civilian life, which will then build a community of veterans who have gone through similar hardship and turmoil.
The support that veterans need can be funded by increasing the budget of the Department of Veteran Affairs, which helps our fighters. Veterans ffairs is a federal government department that supports millions of veterans to regain a footing in civilian life.
For the the Department of Veterans Affairs FY 2018-2024, the priorities are:
• Greater choice: VA is committed to ensure veterans can make decisions that work best for them and their families.
• Improve timeliness: Veterans must receive the benefits, care and services they need in a timely manner, no matter where they are.
• Suicide prevention: Suicide prevention is VA’s highest clinical priority. Suicide is a national health crisis; it requires all of government, along with public-private partnerships, to address.
• Focus resources: Veterans and taxpayers deserve to know VA resources are spent on the care and services veterans need most.
• Modernize systems: Veterans and VA employees need systems and technology that enable them to deliver the high-quality care and services veterans deserve.
The priority list of the VA is extensive but we also need to focus more on the well-being of our veterans.
After their mental and physical rehabilitation, they now need a home and job to support themselves. Google has a system where a veteran can enter a MOS (military occupational specialty) code in the search engine and possible jobs that can suit their specialty and area of work will appear.
We can also give military discounts/benefits to veterans who want to buy a house or rent an apartment.
But in the end, we as a community must come together to help support the people who protect us and who keep us safe. After all, while we sleep in bed, the brave men and women who protect us should be able to do the same.
“Home of the free because of the brave” — Francis Scott Key.
Jeswin Antony lives in Waterbury.