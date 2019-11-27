Children from Waterbury and Waterbury Center are encouraged to write a letter — not a list! — to Santa Claus.
The deadline is Saturday, Dec. 21, so Santa can have time to respond before the big day.
Santa's mailboxes will be on the Waterbury Post Office counters in the Village and Center beginning Monday, Dec. 2. No stamp is required if the list is placed directly in the Santa mailbox, but if mailed, the envelope must include postage.
Remember to put a return address on the envelope so Santa can write a personal reply. Information: Waterbury Post Office, 802-244-7318; Waterbury Center Post Office, 802-244-6381.