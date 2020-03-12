The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe invites the community to an Interfaith Seder: No More Poverty, Sunday, March 29, 6-8 p.m. at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road.
The first two nights of Passover begin with a Seder, an ordered meal and service that recollects the story of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt. For thousands of years, people of many faiths have retold that ancient exodus from Egypt, making the story relevant to their own lives and society.
In more recent times, the seder has become a time to consider deeply the wider injustices that humans inflict upon one another. This year, we invite the people of Lamoille County to join us the week before the start of Passover as we consider how we can address the injustice of poverty right here in our community.
“We will only be able to address poverty when we partner across faiths,” said Rabbi David Fainsilber. “Faith-based initiatives are most powerful when we are supporting the work of the professionals within our community.”
The event is co-sponsored by a coalition of faith-based organizations, churches and community groups.
Food will be provided. RSVP required by March 20 at jcogs.org.
Learn how you can bring a contribution for the Capstone Essentials Closet and the Lamoille Food Share. As recited in the Passover Seder: “All who are hungry: come, eat” — let us imagine a world without poverty.