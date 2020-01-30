A host family is being sought for a Brazilian high school exchange student who will attend Harwood Union High School.

He’s now with a family that can host him for four weeks; the local coordinator is looking for a family, or families, that can host him from late February through June.

A host family can be anyone who is willing to learn and bring culture in to their homes. All kinds of families can be involved — kids of no kids, empty nesters, single parents, and so on.

To host a student, the family needs to provide a bed for the student, a place at their table, and transportation to and from school. The student has his own spending money, medical insurance, and a visa for the duration of his stay. His interests include classic rock music, learning new languages, and camping.

Anyone interested can contact Monica Schneider at 607-267-3624 or schneiderm696@gmail.com.

