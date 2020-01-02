The Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad will be the topic when the Waterbury Historical Society meets Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Steele Community Room, Waterbury Municipal Building, 28 N. Main St.
Skip Flanders will show photos and clippings on the cars and route of the Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad, which ran from the Waterbury railroad depot to Stowe’s Main Street from 1897 to 1932.
The last run was May 2, 1932. It then took 20 days to dismantle the railroad.
Anyone interested is welcome. Refreshments available. Information: 244-8089.