Harwood students active in the Vermont Youth Lobby have organized a community screening of the Climate Action Film Festival for Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harwood Union High School auditorium in South Duxbury.
This free event includes a series of short films that highlight inspirational examples of climate action with a special focus on solutions to the climate crisis. The films will be followed by a climate action fair — a community event where participants can share their ideas for action and learn more about all ways, big and little, to take action, from the personal to the global.
Information: Lili Platt (lplatt2020@huusd.org), Matt Henchen (mhenchen@huusd.org) or youthlobby.org.