Harwood Peace Alliance

In front, from left: Charlotte Cook, Claire McGeorge and Rachael Potts. Standing: Theron Williams, Ollie Hammond, Lila Derryberry, Jordan Grimaldi, Abby Scharges and Finn O’Hara.

 Courtesy photo

Members of the Harwood Peace Alliance recently spent time at the Vermont Foodbank in Barre, packing boxes of food for people in need.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.