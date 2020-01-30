Harwood’s Rotary Interact Club is organizing its annual winter bottle drive. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with drop-off locations at Mad River Property Management in Waitsfield and Hannon Home Center in Waterbury.
If you are looking to contribute before Feb. 8, you can bring your bottles to Rodney’s Rubbish Removal on River Road in Waterbury Wednesday through Saturday. Tell staff that the bottles are for Rotary and they’ll be saved for the bottle drive.
There will also be a drop-off Friday, Feb. 7, in the morning from 7:30 to 8:15 in front of Harwood Union High School, so you can drop your bottles with your kids. There will be a box with Interact representatives to collect them.
All money raised will be split between the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service and Waterbury Ambulance Service Inc. in support of the time they volunteer and care they provide our local communities.
Super Bowl Sunday is a big bottle holiday and we hoping everyone will help contribute. Save up those returnable bottles and cans!