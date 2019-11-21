Kelley Hackett

Kelley Hackett

Kelley Hackett of Waterbury Center has graduated from the Early Childhood Leadership Institute sponsored by the Snelling Center for Government.

Hackett is the owner and preschool teacher at Kelley’s Day Break Childcare in Waterbury Center. At the institute, Hack-ett joined 25 other leaders from around the state for six overnight sessions and 12 seminar days.

The institute was established in 2014 to stimulate efforts to improve early childhood work in Vermont. Hackett is among more than 125 graduates of the Early Childhood Leadership Institute.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.