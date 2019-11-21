Kelley Hackett of Waterbury Center has graduated from the Early Childhood Leadership Institute sponsored by the Snelling Center for Government.
Hackett is the owner and preschool teacher at Kelley’s Day Break Childcare in Waterbury Center. At the institute, Hack-ett joined 25 other leaders from around the state for six overnight sessions and 12 seminar days.
The institute was established in 2014 to stimulate efforts to improve early childhood work in Vermont. Hackett is among more than 125 graduates of the Early Childhood Leadership Institute.