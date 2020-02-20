Michael DeBonis, executive director of the Green Mountain Club, will present “Hiking Vermont's Long Trail,” the eighth talk in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Winter 2020 series, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Commodores Inn, 823 South Main Street, Route 100, Stowe.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the talk begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments follow the program. Admission is $7 and free for members.
DeBonis will share images and stories of hiking and managing America’s oldest long-distance hiking trail. It’s all the fun of hiking the Long Trail without the bugs, rocks and wet socks! DeBonis returned to his home state to join the GMC’s staff as executive director in 2014. Prior to working for the GMC, he served as executive director of the Forest Guild, a national organization of professional foresters dedicated to practicing and promoting responsible forest stewardship. He completed a southbound Appalachian Trail thru-hike in 1996 and completed hikes of the Long Trail in 2004 and 2017.
On Wednesday, March 4, James Stewart will present the final talk, “Musical ‘ISMS’: An Introduction to Music in the 20th Century.”
Information: Ruth Hamilton, 802-825-8325; learn.uvm.edu/osher.