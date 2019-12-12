Children’s Literacy Foundation and Bridgeside Books are again partnering to donate children’s books for CLif’s ongoing reading programs.
Last year, 504 books were donated.
Books can be placed under the giving tree at the bookstore. Only new books will be accepted. Through Dec. 24, books purchased at Bridgeside Books for donation to CLif will be discounted 20 percent.
Children’s Literacy Foundation provides free and inspiring literacy programs and brand-new books to low-income, at-risk, and rural children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.