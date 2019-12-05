The Dec. 2 winners have been chosen in Wrap It Up and Win, a shop-local promotion organized by Revitalizing Waterbury.
Thirty people won gifts and gift cards valued at $845. There are three more chances to win by visiting local businesses; drawings will be held on Dec. 9, 15 and 23.
All winners will be contacted by phone with instructions to pick up their winnings at The Tiny Acorn. See more at revitalizingwaterbury.org.
The winners Dec. 2:
Ben & Jerry's, Susan Rickstad; Best Western Plus Waterbury-Stowe, Brittany Murray; BGB Salon, Gail Parkhurst; BHAV Spa, Lisa White; Bicycle Express, Amy Shedrick; The Blue Stone, Linda Schliebus; Bridgeside Books, Douglas Lombard.
Chila's Coiffures, Patty Haverstick; Craft Beer Cellar, Tammy Smith; Danforth Pewter, Evelyn Evarts; Evergreen Gardens, Lucy Pagan; Green Mountain Visitor Center & Café, Gale Badeau; Hen of the Wood, Amy Scharf; K.C.'s Bagel Café, Kathy Powell; LaStrada Bakery & Catering, Sarah Dunn.
McGillicuddy's Irish Pub, Larry Abrams; Park Row Café, Suzanne Jamele; Prohibition Pig, Lea Fournier; Proud Flower, Gloria Rice; The Reservoir, Carrie Patterson; Stowe Street Café, Jake Tobi; Stowe Street Emporium, Cheryl Reed; Sunflower Natural Foods, Theresa Patterson; The Tiny Acorn, Sara Zweeres; The Wine Vault, Diane LaRock; Village Market, Jack Revoir; Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea Co., Cynthia Temkin; Waterbury Sports, Becky Allen; Woodstock Farmers' Market, MK Monley; Zachary's Pizza, Julie Wilder.