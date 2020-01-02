The final-round winners have been chosen in Wrap It Up and Win, a shop-local promotion organized by Revitalizing Waterbury, in conjunction with the Waterbury Record.

Thirty-five people won gifts and gift cards valued at more than $1,000. Revitalizing Waterbury business members donated gifts and stamping cards, and Bridgeside Books, Sunflower Natural Foods and The Tiny Acorn hosted drop-off locations. 

The final-round winners:

Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery, Cheryl Casey; Ben & Jerry’s, Amy Yavitz; BGB Salon, Jane Grace Tuscany; BHAV Spa, Torrey Smith; The Blue Stone, Ingrid Jonas; Bridgeside Books, Beth Reilly; Cabot Cheese Farmers’ Store, Eleanor Riggs; Craft Beer Cellar Waterbury, Diane Guimont.

Danforth Pewter, Lee McLendon; Fairfield Inn by Marriott Waterbury Stowe, Rachel Lavallee; Green Hut CBD, Briana Fuller; Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cafe & Visitor Center, Kim Crosby; Hen of the Wood-Waterbury, Andrea McManus.

Jeremy Ayers Pottery, Juliette Anderson; K.C.’s Bagel Cafe, Amy Hoskins; Maxi’s Restaurant, Tara Rogers; McGillicuddy’s Irish Pub Waterbury, Jamie O’Donnell; Michael’s on the Hill, Maureen McCracken; The Old Stagecoach Inn, Diane LaRock; Pack and Send Plus, Chrissy Rivers; Park Row Cafe, Marlene Ripley; Prohibition Pig, Haley Aylward.

The Reservoir, John Malter; Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, James Bailey; Stowe Street Emporium, Stephanne Brunkman; Sunflower Natural Foods, Ellen Berrings; Sunflower Salon and Boutique, Lisa Sholk; Tabbatha Henry Designs, Mary Koen.

The Tiny Acorn, Isabel Lamphere; Village Market of Waterbury, Ingrid Shepeluk; Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea, Laurie Flaherty; Waterbury Sports, Sue Markley; Woodstock Farmers’ Market, Terry Griffith; Yarn, Carol Van Tuinen; Zachary’s Pizza, Bev Young.

