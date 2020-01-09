Marjorie Gale, Vermont state geologist, will lead a talk on last spring’s landslide at Cotton Brook on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., Green Mountain Club Visitor Center, Route 100, Waterbury Center.
Last May, Waterbury experienced a major landslide on Cotton Brook. Over 12 acres, or 200,000 cubic meters of material, slid off the side of the hill, destroyed recreational trails, created a small pond upstream, and transported thousands of cubic meters of sand, silt and debris downstream.
The Vermont Geological Survey has been assessing and monitoring the site since early June. Unlike slow change, which resulted in Vermont’s bedrock and today’s landscape, this was a catastrophic event that affected the landscape, habitat and water resources. Gale will share some images and videos that show the spectacular features associated with this and other mass failures and discuss landslides in Vermont.
The talk is part of the annual James P. Taylor Outdoor Adventure Speaker Series of the Green Mountain Club.
Admission is $5 for members and $8 for nonmembers; kids under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the door. Proceeds support local sections of the Long Trail and the club’s education programs.