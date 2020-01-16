Vermont Emergency Medical Services District 6, which serves all of Washington County, needs actors to portray victims in a full-scale emergency exercise being held Friday, March 6, at the Vermont Statehouse.
More than 15 agencies will respond to a simulated incident to test local capabilities to manage a large-scale emergency.
The actors will provide a valuable community service by allowing emergency medical services and hospitals to practice treating mass casualties. Some of the actors will be made up to simulate injuries and add to the realistic nature of the exercise.
No experience is necessary. Actors must be available from 6:30 a.m. until noon. Parking and refreshments will be available, and informational briefings will be held the week before the exercise.
Contact Lisa Podgwaite at mtndirtbiker@hotmail.com or at 802-309-1365 to sign up.