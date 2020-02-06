If you have ever wanted to learn to play Dungeons and Dragons or are a veteran looking for a group to play with, the Waterbury Library is hosting a beginner-friendly campaign on the first Saturday of the month — March 7 and April 4. Adults and teens are welcome, as well as very mature children who can sit, listen and have fun.
Led by Dungeon Master Vinni Yasi, Dungeons and Dragons is essentially a communal storytelling game. The first part of the meeting will be to set up the character creation and the rules.
Participants will then have a chance to jump right into the game. All supplies will be provided but participants are welcome to bring their own. The campaign will follow the starter-friendly module, “The Lost Mine of Phandelver,” and branch out from there.
Information: Judy Byron, 244-7036.