Waterbury will get a new downtown mural next year.
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery at 5 Stowe St. has secured a grant to fund the winning mural proposal. A $750 award will be offered for the best mural sketch.
The mural will be painted next summer on the alley side of the business at 5 Stowe St.
The deadline to submit proposals is Sunday, Dec. 15. Parameters for submissions can be found at axelsgallery.com/the-mural.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.