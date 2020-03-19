EMT Dakota Metayer has received the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award from Waterbury Ambulance Service Inc.
Metayer, a five-year member of the squad, logs 24-plus volunteer hours per week delivering patient care to the service’s coverage area.
“Dakota is a textbook example of a volunteer and we are fortunate to have him on the squad,” said Mark Podgwaite, executive director of Waterbury Ambulance Service. “He is always willing to fill in where and when needed,” he said.
Along with patient care duties, Metayer is president of the organization, and also works with two other emergency medical service agencies.
Founded in 1971, the ambulance service serves the towns of Waterbury, Duxbury and parts of Moretown.