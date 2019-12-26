Waterbury residents Monica Ogelby, Colin Pomer and Louise Lintilhac have purchased CrossFit Waterbury at 53 N. Main St.
All three are members of CrossFit Waterbury, which Robyn Fulton founded in February 2013. After almost seven years, Fulton and head coach Charlie Norway have decided to step away from the gym.
Ogelby is a pediatric nurse practitioner with UVM Health Care, Pome is a CPA with National Life Group and Lintilhac is managing editor at Backcountry Magazine. They support fostering a community based on the pursuit of wellbeing and lifelong strength.
The Waterbury gym is an affiliate of the international CrossFit organization, which has more than 13,000 affiliate gyms worldwide.
The gym, currently serving 86 members, holds classes seven days a week, 45 classes in all, with varied offerings such as cardiovascular “boot camp” and barbell conditioning.
Every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m., the gym holds an introductory class for people to see what CrossFit is like.
“Owning a gym was never something I’d considered until this opportunity presented itself, and now I’m thrilled to have the ability to build and support this membership of awesome humans,” Ogelby said.
“I want to provide an opportunity for everyone to be part of something bigger than themselves, and to enjoy becoming physically and emotionally stronger,” Pomer said.
For more information, visit crossfitwaterbury.com.