A dozen nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants from the Vermont Electric Cooperative’s community fund.

Grants supported literacy, public safety and addiction treatment, among other needs.

The money comes from co-op members who round up their electric bills and from their donations.

Among local organizations the fund supported this quarter:

• Cambridge Area Rotary to help market an event to support access to skiing and snowboarding for local students.

• Lamoille Community House in Hyde Park.

• The Children’s Literacy Foundation in Waterbury.

• Catamount Film and Arts.

• Teen Challenge Vermont.

• Northern Vermont University to help support the 2020 Veterans Summit.

Information: vermontelectric.coop.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.