A dozen nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants from the Vermont Electric Cooperative’s community fund.
Grants supported literacy, public safety and addiction treatment, among other needs.
The money comes from co-op members who round up their electric bills and from their donations.
Among local organizations the fund supported this quarter:
• Cambridge Area Rotary to help market an event to support access to skiing and snowboarding for local students.
• Lamoille Community House in Hyde Park.
• The Children’s Literacy Foundation in Waterbury.
• Catamount Film and Arts.
• Teen Challenge Vermont.
• Northern Vermont University to help support the 2020 Veterans Summit.
Information: vermontelectric.coop.