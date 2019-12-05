A briefing about co-housing will be presented Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Zenbarn, Guptil Road, Waterbury, as part of National Jewish Co-Housing Day.
Daily life can be busy, tiring, and sometimes lonely. What if people could have more community in their daily lives?
That’s the idea of co-housing, in which the joy and work of living are shared and neighbors of all ages are connected and engaged together.
The speaker will be renowned co-housing architect Mary Kraus, who has decades of experience as both a designer and resident of communities.
After her presentation, residents of Living Tree’s co-housing project will lead a discussion and share their experiences about this local project. Appetizers will follow.
Information: livingtreealliance.com/national-jewish-cohousing-day.